FIFA President Infantino visits KFA
October 28, 2024
FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the headquarters of the Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul on Monday.
Infantino arrived in South Korea earlier Monday to attend the Asian Football Confederation Annual Awards, scheduled to take place in Seoul on Tuesday evening.
The KFA said this was Infantino’s first visit to its office since 2017, when South Korea hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Infantino met with KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and other KFA officials. He was briefed on the construction of the new national football center in the central town of Cheonan.
FIFA has offered US$6 million to the KFA as part of its FIFA Forward Football Development Program.