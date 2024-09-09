Fans rally support for 7-member BTS, reject calls for Suga’s departure

Fans of K-pop supergroup BTS around the world have rallied in support of member Suga, following his recent drunk driving incident, dismissing calls for his departure from the band.

In a joint statement released Monday, 127 BTS fan organizations from 58 countries declared their continued backing of all seven BTS members.

The statement was issued in response to controversy surrounding Suga, who was referred to prosecutors last month for allegedly driving an electric scooter under the influence in Seoul.

Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this file photo taken Aug. 23, 2024. (Yonhap)

On Saturday, some individuals who claimed to be members of BTS’ official fandom, ARMY, called for Suga to leave the group to take responsibility for the incident disgracing the group.

“The Global ARMY Union supports all seven members of BTS,” the union said in a statement posted on social media platform X in Korean and English.

The union emphasized it “does not expect BTS members to take more responsibilities than they are legally required to,” adding that decisions about the group’s future are not for outsiders to force.