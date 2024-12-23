Home   >   Business   >   Exports increase 6.8 pct in Dec. 1-20 period on chip demand

Exports increase 6.8 pct in Dec. 1-20 period on chip demand

December 23, 2024

South Korea’s exports increased 6.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December on growing demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$40.3 billion in the Dec. 1-20 period, compared with $37.73 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 7.5 percent on-year to $38.9 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.35 billion, the data showed.

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan, in this file photo taken April 1, 2024. (Yonhap)
Shipping containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan, in this file photo taken April 1, 2024. (Yonhap)