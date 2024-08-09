EXO’s Chanyeol to release debut solo album

Chanyeol, a member of the popular boy group EXO, will drop his first solo album this month, the group’s agency said Friday.

“Black Out,” due out on Aug. 28, marks the first individual album from the singer since he debuted with EXO in 2012.

The EP will feature six tracks, including the title track “Black Out,” showcasing a variety of musical genres, according to SM Entertainment.

The singer-rapper has established himself as a versatile artist in the music industry, known for his solo singles and collaborations, as well as soundtracks for films, dramas and webtoons. His previous solo singles include “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter (SSFW),” “Tomorrow” and “Good Enough.”

Following the album release, Chanyeol will embark on a solo tour, “2024 Chanyeol Live Tour: City-scape,” starting with performances in Seoul on Sept. 6-7.

The tour will extend to several Asian cities, providing the singer with an opportunity to connect with his international fans.