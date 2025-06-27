Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee discharged from hospital

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, was discharged from a Seoul hospital Friday, 11 days after being admitted due to health issues.

Kim had been hospitalized at Seoul Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul reportedly for depression and other health issues on June 16, days after President Lee Jae Myung named a special counsel to lead a probe into various allegations surrounding Kim.

She left the hospital in the afternoon in a wheelchair accompanied by Yoon.

Her lawyer earlier said that Kim plans to receive treatment at home for the time being, adding that she will “faithfully” comply with summons requests by the special counsel that are made “fairly” under the law.

Kim faces a series of allegations of legal violations, including stock price manipulation, her acceptance of a luxury bag and interference with the election nomination process.

Her health has reportedly deteriorated since her husband’s impeachment in December over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier that month.

When asked about plans to summon Kim for questioning, an official at the special counsel team told reporters that it will take place in accordance with the law.