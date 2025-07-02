Ex-division commander grilled by special counsel over Marine’s death

Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, was grilled for four hours at the office of Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon on Wednesday about allegations over the tragic death of a Marine in 2023.

Lee’s team called in Lim as a suspect of occupational negligence resulting in the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away in a swollen stream during a search and rescue mission for victims of downpours in July 2023. Lim is accused of ordering the search operation involving Chae without providing safety equipment, such as a life jacket.

Police had earlier decided not to punish Lim after a yearlong investigation. Due to protests from Chae’s family, however, the prosecution has resumed the investigation. Lim retired from the military in February this year.

Inside the special counsel’s office in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, Lim is believed to have denied all charges against him.

The special counsel ended its session at around 6 p.m. because Lim didn’t agree to be questioned into the late hours.

“I stated my case in detail on allegations regarding occupational negligence resulting in death and not supplying a life jacket. But in areas where I didn’t think my testimony was necessary, I didn’t say anything,” Lim told reporters on his way out of the special counsel’s office. “I will try to settle on the next schedule amicably and take part in the special counsel’s investigation.”

Lim also said he handed over his mobile phone to the investigators but told them he could not remember the password to unlock the phone.

Before entering the office earlier in the day, Lim said, “As the division commander at the time, I feel a sense of moral responsibility. But I understand that I’m not legally responsible because I didn’t order an underwater search.”

The special counsel also seeks to investigate allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon’s aides and former defense ministry officials interfered in a military probe into Chae’s death and Lee Jong-ho, former head of Black Pearl Invest, engaged in lobbying to exonerate Lim using his acquaintance with former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Regarding the lobbying allegations, Lim said: “I have never met Lee Jong-ho, and we’re not acquainted. I don’t know Kim Keon Hee at all, and if I had just called her once, I wouldn’t have felt wronged.”

Lim also said he has never heard of the allegation that Yoon vented his anger after being briefed on the results of the military’s investigation into Chae’s death.