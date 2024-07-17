Enhypen’s second LP sells over 2 mln copies in debut week

K-pop boy group Enhypen has achieved a double-million seller with its second full-length album, a market tracker said Wednesday.

The album, titled “Romance: Untold,” sold 2,113,143 copies within five days of its release Friday, according to Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.

It marks the first time that an Enhypen album has secured double million-seller status in the first week of its release.

“Romance: Untold” represents a shift in Enhypen’s musical direction, moving from its previous dark and powerful concepts to a brighter, more romantic theme.

The album features 10 tracks, led by “XO (Only If You Say Yes),” a romantic pop-genre song expressing a boy’s desire to do anything for his love interest if she agrees.

The final track — a multi-language version of the fan song “Highway 1009″ in the album — is available exclusively on the physical album.