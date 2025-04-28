Egyptian FM celebrates 30 years of diplomatic ties with S. Korea, calls for stronger partnership

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has contributed the following article to Yonhap News Agency, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Egypt.

In the piece, Abdelatty highlighted the enduring bilateral ties forged over the past three decades, underscoring cooperation in regional stability, economic development and international peace.

Praising South Korea’s economic and technological progress, the minister pointed to Egypt’s strategic geographical position, dynamic young population and ongoing reforms as key draws for Korean investment and partnership.

As bilateral cooperation is expanding in infrastructure, green energy, cultural exchange and other areas, Abdelatty expressed confidence that the 30th anniversary would not only serve as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, but also usher in a new chapter of a stronger strategic partnership.

Three Decades of Friendship

: Egypt and Korea moving forward together

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Korea — a significant milestone in the history of cooperation between our two friendly nations.

This anniversary reflects the enduring strength of our bilateral ties, built on mutual respect, shared interests and a joint commitment to development, regional stability and international peace.

This occasion highlights the strong and dynamic partnership that has flourished between our two nations over the years. Together, we have built enduring bridges of friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples and today we not only honor our shared history but also look ahead with a firm commitment to deepening our cooperation across a wide range of fields.

Egypt regards Korea as a valued partner in the pursuit of sustainable development, and we are eager to further strengthen our strategic relationship by exploring new avenues of collaboration. By so doing, we aim to shape a future that reflects our shared aspirations and continues to serve the mutual interests of both our nations.

Korea’s emergence as a leading economic and technological hub has earned the admiration of many nations, including Egypt. At the same time, Egypt’s strategic location, dynamic population and ongoing reforms present a wealth of opportunities for Korean investors and partners.

This mutual recognition of potential has paved the way for an expanding agenda of cooperation that brings tangible benefits to both our nations. We take pride in the high-level visits and strategic dialogues that have deepened trust and strengthened alignment between Cairo and Seoul.

By leveraging innovation, shared expertise, and political will, we can collectively address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, from climate change to regional stability, and strive towards a more sustainable and secure future.

Over the past three decades, the partnership between Egypt and Korea has flourished across a wide range of sectors. Korean investments in Egypt have grown significantly, with major Korean companies playing an active and vital role in the country’s development.

We have also witnessed the successful implementation of impactful bilateral cooperation projects through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

With its strategic geographic position, Egypt serves as a regional hub for trade and investment, connecting Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

As Egypt advances on its development path under Vision 2030, I take this opportunity to invite our Korean partners to further explore the vast investment opportunities available in Egypt’s ongoing national projects — particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, green energy, digital transformation, education, creative industries and smart cities.

In parallel, we highly value the vibrant cultural cooperation between our two nations, as reflected in the agreement between the Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration, the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, and the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The Korean Cultural Center in Egypt has also played a pivotal role in advancing Korean language education and sharing the richness of Korean arts and heritage with the Egyptian public.

In addition, the growing flow of tourism between our countries is another testament to the deepening people-to-people connections that underpin our bilateral relations. Egypt’s active participation in tourism events hosted in Korea further demonstrates our shared dedication to fostering a meaningful cultural and economic exchange.

As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Korea, I wish to convey my deepest gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Korea for their steadfast friendship.

We look forward to a year of celebrations that will showcase our shared journey through a series of cultural and economic events. We hope that this milestone will not only celebrate our rich past, but also mark the beginning of a stronger strategic partnership for many years to come.