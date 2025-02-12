Driver in deadly car crash near City Hall gets 7 1/2-yr prison term

A man who killed nine people after ramming his car into pedestrians near Seoul City Hall was sentenced Wednesday to 7 1/2 years in prison without forced labor.

The 69-year-old, surnamed Cha, killed nine people and injured five others in July after driving his car into a one-way road in the reverse direction and plowing through a sidewalk guardrail.

“Considering that the bereaved families are petitioning for severe punishment, and the defendant is denying his crime without showing any remorse, a heavy punishment befitting the crime is necessary,” the Seoul Central District Court said in delivering the ruling.

Cha has claimed the vehicle suddenly accelerated out of control but prosecutors accused him of poorly handling the gas pedal and sought a 7 1/2-year prison term.