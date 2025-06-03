DP’s Lee vows to fulfill his duties as polls point to likely election win

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed Tuesday to work to fulfill his duties to meet the public’s expectations, as polls pointed to him moving closer to winning the presidential election.

“If the results are confirmed, I express my respects to the great decision made by the people,” Lee said before a crowd of supporters and media crew gathered at his residence in Incheon, west of Seoul.

Lee appeared with his wife, Kim Hye-kyung.

“It’s too early to say anything definitively … I will do my utmost to fulfill the heavy responsibilities and my calling, so that I won’t fall short of the people’s expectations. Thank you,” he said, bowing his head to the public.

Lee left his home and headed to the DP headquarters in Yeouido in western Seoul.

With 45 percent of the votes counted as of 11:50 p.m., Lee was leading with 49.10 percent versus his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo’s 42.55 percent.

All three major TV stations reported that Lee was certain to win the election.