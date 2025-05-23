DP’s Lee leads PPP’s Kim 45 pct to 36 pct: poll

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was leading his People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo with 45 percent support against Kim’s 36 percent, a survey showed Friday.

In a Gallup Korea survey conducted on 1,002 adults from Tuesday to Thursday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came in third with 10 percent. Eight percent said they were undecided.

The DP’s Lee declined by 6 percentage points compared with a week earlier, while Kim and Lee Jun-seok saw increases of 7 percentage points and 2 percentage points, respectively.

The support for the liberal DP was at 42 percent, compared with 36 percent for the conservative PPP.

The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.