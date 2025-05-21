DP discloses photos allegedly showing judge at hostess bar

The Democratic Party (DP) on Monday disclosed photos it claims show a judge overseeing the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol at a hostess bar, shortly after the judge denied allegations in connection with such a hostess bar.

Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court has been at the center of the allegations, but flatly denied such allegations of being treated to multiple visits to the hostess bar.

However, Rep. Noh Jong-myeon, the spokesperson for the DP’s election committee, presented images of Jee seated alongside pixelated two individuals at the bar, in what he claimed was taken inside the bar in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district.

“The interior patterns and props in the two photos are identical,” Noh said, without elaborating on when the photos were taken. “We cannot entrust an insurrection trial to a judge who blatantly lied despite clear photographic evidence.”

Noh called for Jee’s immediate removal from the bench, saying that the party is considering filing the case with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

At the opening of the fourth hearing of Yoon’s trial earlier in the day, Jee responded to what he described as “persistent attacks from the outside” during an important trial that could influence the proceedings and vowed to focus on conducting a “fair and speedy” trial.

“I know there is much worry and concern regarding the accusations raised against me, but I normally eat ‘samgyeopsal’ with soju,” Jee said at the court, referring to Korean pork belly and rice wine. “The allegations are not true, and I have never thought of being treated in such a place.”

The Supreme Court said last week it was verifying the details of the allegations and planned to take action in accordance with relevant laws in case they were proven true.

Jee was also the judge responsible for canceling Yoon’s arrest in March.