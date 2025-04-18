‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ to lead BTS member Jin’s new album

Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will return with “Don’t Say You Love Me,” a song about his ironic relationship with a lover.

BigHit Music on Thursday unveiled the tracklist of Jin’s second EP, led by the song, which is set to release on May 16, on the band’s official social media accounts.

The EP, titled “Echo,” will consist of seven tracks, including “Don’t Say You Love Me,” “Nothing Without Your Love,” “Loser” and Rope It.”

The vocalist contributed to writing lyrics for several of the tracks.

“‘Echo’ is an album where you can experience Jin’s diverse vocals based on band sounds,” the agency said in a release. “Jin looks at various moments in life that anyone can relate to with his own perspective, and he has expressed his feelings about them in a simple and witty way.”