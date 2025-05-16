Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong enjoys career night in blowout

Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers has set career highs across the board in a memorable night at the plate.

Kim stuffed the box score by going 3-for-3 with two walks and a steal, while driving in two runs and scoring four times, as the Dodgers hammered the Athletics 19-2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time).

Kim, who had smacked his first big-league home run the previous day, established career highs in hits, runs and RBIs in a game. The two walks were Kim’s first in MLB since being called up from Triple-A on May 3.

Kim is now batting .429/.467/.571 in 12 games.

Batting from the ninth spot, Kim hit a one-out single off starter Osvaldo Bido in the bottom of the second inning. Kim later stole second, and though he jammed his left hand against the foot of the second baseman Max Schuemann on the slide, Kim stayed in the game.

Kim scored on a single by Mookie Betts to put the Dodgers up 5-2.

Kim made it a 7-2 lead for the Dodgers with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the third. Kim then scored when Shohei Ohtani launched a three-run bomb to left-center field.

With the Dodgers up 13-2 in the bottom fourth, Kim drew a one-out walk against reliever Jason Alexander and Ohtani brought him home once again, this time drilling a two-run homer to center.

Kim got on base again with his second walk of the game in the bottom sixth, though his teammates left him stranded there.

With no out and runners at first and second in the bottom eighth, Kim drilled a double off Jhonny Pereda, a catcher who took the mound in the blowout loss. At 2-2 count, Kim sent a 65.2 mile-per-hour slider down the left field line, and the ball dropped in the fair territory and bounced into the seats on the third base side for a ground-rule double.

Kim then scored for the fourth time thanks to a single by Miguel Rojas.