Delayed by real pandemic, Bae Doo-na’s ‘Virus’ is finally set for release

The upcoming film “Virus” features a fictional contagion with a critical twist: It induces overwhelming happiness and instant love in its victims.

While it might sound appealing enough for many to want the infection, the virus is ultimately fatal.

Starring Bae Doo-na, Kim Yoon-seok, and Chang Ki-ha, the film wrapped production in late 2019, shortly before the global COVID-19 pandemic began in full swing. Consequently, its release has been delayed.

At a press conference Wednesday to announce the film’s release, director Kang Yi-kwan and the cast members appeared notably upbeat, almost resembling those infected by the movie’s fictional virus.

“Although they were many twists and turns leading up to the release, I am so thrilled we can finally present the film,” Kang said during the event.

He acknowledged the difficulties the production team faced, referencing the pandemic’s unfortunate circumstances that prevented the virus-related film’s earlier release.

“Viruses have become more like companions we must learn to live with,” the director said. “Rather than treating them like something fearful, if we can coexist with them and perhaps transform our perspective, maybe they will no longer be seen solely as objects of fear,” he said.

The film centers on Taek-sun (Bae), who dramatically changes after becoming infected with the virus. Her path crosses with three key men: Soo-phil (Son Suk-ku), a virus researcher who is the first to be infected; Yeon-woo (Chang), her childhood friend working as a car salesman; and Dr. Lee Kyun (Kim), the sole individual capable of developing a cure.

Bae described her character as someone who starts off moody and passive but becomes energetic and proactive after being infected.

“I thought it would be nice if a virus like this existed, because it makes people more positive, let go of their feelings of inferiority and ultimately feel good about themselves,” she said. “Then the world can become a brighter place.”

After a series of genre films, the actress, known for hits like “Kingdom” (2019-2021) and “Stranger” (2017), was ready for a lighthearted project.

“After projects involving disasters or intense themes, I missed something soft, warm and bright,” she said. “One of the merits of such a film is making audiences happy and making them laugh.”

The film marks singer-songwriter Chang Ki-ha’s first lead role on the big screen. In recent years, he has successfully worked as a music director on hit films like “Smugglers” (2023) and “I, The Executioner” (2024).

The director believed as a fresh face in the acting world, Chang would bring a unique energy and comedic charm to the character.

“If a well-known actor played that role, the audience might feel they’d seen it before,” he said.

“Virus” is set for local release May 7.