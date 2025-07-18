Defense ministry to reward soldiers who defied ‘unjust’ orders during martial law bid

The defense ministry said Friday it plans to reward soldiers who rejected “unjust” orders during former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid in a move seen as efforts to boost military morale.

But the decision also raises questions over the appropriateness of its timing as a special counsel team is looking into the botched martial law imposition.

The military has come under scrutiny since troops were deployed to the National Assembly on Dec. 3 to allegedly block lawmakers from attempting to lift Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law, with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun standing trial over allegations he played a key role in conspiring to commit insurrection.

“The inspection bureau has launched a process to verify troops who are believed to have defied illegal or unjust orders during the Dec. 3 martial law imposition,” a ministry official told reporters, adding the aim is to identify soldiers who contributed to protecting the safety and lives of the public.

“Rewards or encouragements for such personnel could subsequently follow,” the official said, adding the process may take from weeks to up to more than a month.

The move comes as Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back has vowed to rebuild the military into one that is trusted by the people while shoring up internal morale by recognizing those with merits and punishing those who should be held accountable.

Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee was also quoted as calling for follow-up measures for people who made clear contributions by faithfully serving their roles to guard the people’s lives and properties, according to the ministry official.

When asked about the appropriateness of rewarding such soldiers at a time when a special counsel probe on the botched martial law imposition is under way, the official said the military will “actively cooperate” with authorities on the probe.

Addressing concerns over vague standards in selecting soldiers who will be rewarded, the official said the ministry will thoroughly verify cases and seek clear rules in presenting rewards.