Culture ministry launches ‘Korean Bucket List’ event for foreign tourists

The culture ministry will hold the “Korean Bucket List” event aimed at enriching the travel experience for international tourists.

The event, co-hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization, will run from Sept. 1 to Nov. 10 and is designed to showcase the country’s diverse attractions to about 20,000 international tourists, who will be selected through a lucky draw prior to their arrival during the period.

The program is part of a broader strategy to fulfill the government’s goal of attracting 20 million inbound visitors by year’s end.

The “Korean Bucket List” offers participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in diverse Korean cultural experiences at no cost.

To participate, prospective visitors can apply through the event’s website (https://koreabucketlist.com) by selecting their preferred activities from a list of 36 enticing programs.

Selected participants will enjoy a range of activities, including K-pop dance lessons, recording sessions of K-pop songs, traditional market tours and temple stays. The event also offers idol-style makeovers and wellness resort accommodations.

To encourage exploration beyond Seoul, the government will also provide 100 domestic flight tickets to foreign tourists in cooperation with the Korea Airports Corp.

The flights will connect Seoul’s Gimpo Aiport to airports in regions popular among foreign tourists, such as Yeosu, Pohang, Gyeongju and Jeju, according to the ministry.