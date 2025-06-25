Court’s decision to ban independent activities by NewJeans finalized

The court injunction banning members of K-pop girl group NewJeans from independent activities outside their management company was confirmed Wednesday as they failed to make an appeal to the Supreme Court by the previous day.

Earlier on June 17, the Seoul High Court upheld a district court’s decision to accept the injunction sought by the group’s agency, ADOR, to prevent the five members from independently signing advertising contracts and pursuing separate music activities, as part of a legal dispute between the two parties.

Under current law, any appeal to the Supreme Court must be made within one week of an appellate court’s ruling.

The court’s decision to ban the group’s independent activities was finalized Wednesday as it did not file an appeal by the previous day.

NewJeans, which rebranded as NJZ in February, began pursuing independent activities after accusing ADOR in November last year of violating the terms of their exclusive contract.