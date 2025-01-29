- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Court to hold 1st impeachment trial of chief auditor Feb. 12
The Constitutional Court will hold the first hearing of an impeachment trial for the chief state auditor on Feb. 12, according to the court Wednesday.
On Dec. 5, the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against the Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choe Jae-hae, suspending his duties and leaving the decision over his fate to the court.
Choe is accused by the opposition of conducting a poor review of alleged irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office, which took place in line with a campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The court has held three pretrial hearings to decide the list of witnesses and lay out key issues to deliberate on during the upcoming hearings.
Choe is one of several government officials, including prosecutors, who have been impeached by the opposition-controlled parliament since Yoon took office in May 2022. It marked the first impeachment of a chief state auditor.