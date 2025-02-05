Court to hold 1st formal hearing of PM’s impeachment trial Feb. 19

The Constitutional Court said Wednesday it will hold the first formal hearing of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment trial on Feb. 19.

Kim Hyung-du, the lead justice for the case, announced the decision during a preparatory hearing at the court, requesting that legal representatives for both Han and the National Assembly submit necessary documents and evidence by Feb. 13.

Han was impeached by the opposition-controlled Assembly on Dec. 27 after refusing to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court ahead of its review of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

The impeachment motion against Han also accused him of plotting or abetting an insurrection through the short-lived imposition of martial law.

The court is expected to focus solely on whether the former prime minister violated the Constitution by aiding Yoon in his alleged insurrection attempt, without examining potential criminal law violations.

Han asked the court to proceed in a swift manner, emphasizing that “speed and prudence are critical in any impeachment of an acting president.”

The first hearing on Feb. 19 will begin at 2 p.m.