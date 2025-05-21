- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Court rejects arrest warrant for reporter behind ’99 Chinese spies’ article
A Seoul court on Wednesday rejected an arrest warrant for a reporter accused of writing a false article on the apprehension of 99 Chinese spies during former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law.
The Seoul Central District Court said it rejected the warrant for the reporter, surnamed Heo, of online outlet SkyeDaily as it was “difficult to recognize the need or validity for arresting the suspect at this stage.”
Heo is accused of obstructing the National Election Commission (NEC)’s official duties by publishing a false article on Jan. 16 that 99 Chinese spies were captured at an NEC facility on Dec. 3, after Yoon declared martial law, and transported to a U.S. base in Japan’s Okinawa, where they confessed to charges of election interference.
The NEC said the article was “clearly false” and requested an investigation by the police.