Court of appeals confirms 2 1/2-yr sentence for popera singer

A court of appeals on Friday upheld a lower court’s 2 1/2-year prison sentence for popera singer Kim Ho-joong accused of ramming his car into a taxi while driving drunk and fleeing the scene last year.

The appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court handed down the ruling to Kim, finding him guilty of dangerous driving resulting in injury, a hit-and-run resulting in injury and failure to take necessary measures after a car accident.

Kim, 33, was given the same sentence by the Seoul Central District Court in November last year.

He was indicted on charges of driving his car into a stationary taxi in the opposite lane in Seoul’s Gangnam Ward on May 9 last year, leaving the scene without taking appropriate measures and then making his manager turn himself in.