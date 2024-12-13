- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Court issues arrest warrants for chiefs of nat’l police, Seoul police
A court on Friday issued arrest warrants for the chiefs of the national police and the Seoul police on charges of playing key roles in an insurrection during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law last week.
The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrants for Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, citing risk of destruction of evidence.
The arrests come days after they were placed under emergency arrest on charges of ordering police officers to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from voting down Yoon’s martial law decree.
Reports later surfaced that Cho and Kim met with Yoon and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun at a presidential safe house some three hours before the president declared martial law on Dec. 3.
Police suspect Cho and Kim may have been involved from the planning stages of the martial law order. Both have been banned from leaving the country.