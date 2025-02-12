Court grants football body’s request to halt execution of sports ministry’s penalty demand

A Seoul court on Tuesday granted a request by the national football federation to halt the execution of the sport ministry’s demand to penalize the top football official.

The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of the Korea Football Association (KFA), which had filed the request on Jan. 21.

In announcing the results of its monthslong probe into the KFA’s operations, the sports ministry demanded at least the suspension of KFA President Chung Mong-gyu over a number of rules violations and other irregularities.

The KFA appealed that decision but the ministry dismissed it in early January, giving the KFA a month to take disciplinary action against Chung.

Before the deadline, the KFA filed the court request. Separately, it also filed an administrative suit with the Seoul Central District Court to cancel the ministry’s demand altogether.

The administrative court explained that it recognized the need to “prevent irreparable damage” against Chung if he were to be disciplined and added that halting the execution of the demand would not have any significant impact on public welfare.

Chung is running in the Feb. 26 election for KFA president in pursuit of his fourth term. If he had been suspended, Chung would have been ruled ineligible for the election.