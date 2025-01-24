Court denies prosecution’s request for extension of Yoon’s arrest

A Seoul court on Friday rejected the prosecution’s request to extend President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention beyond its initial period.

Earlier in the day, the special prosecution team investigating allegations related to Yoon’s short-lived martial law bid submitted a request to the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon’s detention until Feb. 6. This request came a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) transferred the case to the prosecution.

The Seoul District Prosecutors Office (Yonhap)

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the request, citing a lack of probable cause to continue the investigation under the prosecution’s authority, as the case had already been referred by the CIO.

The CIO had transferred the case to the prosecution earlier as the agency does not have the legal mandate to indict a president.

By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested Sunday.

With the court’s rejection of the extension request, the prosecution now faces a tight deadline to conduct in-person interrogations of Yoon, who has so far refused to cooperate with the CIO’s questioning.

The prosecution has been reportedly preparing an indictment in case the court rejects the extension request.

When asked about the progress of the investigation, a prosecution official said the office is currently reviewing the reasons for rejection.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Yoon’s legal team welcomed the court’s decision and called for his immediate release.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating Yoon over allegations he was the mastermind behind the Dec. 3 martial law imposition that has triggered an unprecedented political turmoil.

Yoon faces charges of colluding with then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law.

He also faces charges of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is currently under arrest at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also under way to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.