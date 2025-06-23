- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Coed K-pop group featuring ‘chaebol’ heiress to debut
A rare coed K-pop group, Allday Project, is set to make its official debut Monday with the single “Famous,” drawing attention for its unique lineup that includes a member from a prominent “chaebol” family.
The group’s agency, The Black Label, announced that “Famous” will be released at 6 p.m.
The group is the second act launched by the label’s co-founder and star producer Teddy, known for his hit-making work with K-pop icons BIGBANG and BLACKPINK.
Allday Project consists of five members: Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo.
The presence of Annie has especially piqued public interest as she is the eldest daughter of Chung Yoo-kyung, chairwoman of retail giant Shinsegae Group. Chung is part of a chaebol family — South Korea’s powerful, family-run business conglomerates.
Ahead of its debut, the group released the music video for “Famous,” one of the double lead tracks from its debut single album, along with “Wicked.” The video has already generated significant buzz on YouTube, hinting at strong anticipation for the group’s official launch.