Coach trying to put youngsters in position to succeed ahead of key World Cup qualifier

With South Korea preparing to face Iraq in a key World Cup qualifying match at home this week, head coach Hong Myung-bo said Monday he will try to find the right roles for his players, especially a fast-rising young star.

South Korea, world No. 23, will host 55th-ranked Iraq at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

It will be the fourth Group B match for both teams in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualification. South Korea are at the top of the group with seven points from two wins and a draw. Iraq also have seven points but trail South Korea in goal difference, +4 to +2.

Despite playing without their longtime captain and talisman Son Heung-min, South Korea shut down Jordan 2-0 in Amman last Thursday. Midfielder Lee Jae-sung and forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored a goal apiece.

Midfielder Bae Jun-ho assisted Oh’s goal and also threatened to score one for himself in an impressive showing off the bench in the second half. One of the top players for Stoke City in the second-tier English league, Bae could draw his first international start Tuesday at age 21.

“Bae Jun-ho is improving at a fast rate,” Hong said at his prematch press conference. “Both for his club and for the national team, he loves playing deep in the attacking zone and he is good at that. My job as head coach is to find the right roles for players that best fit them. I’ve been thinking long and hard about how to put them in the best position to succeed.”

That list includes Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, a talented playmaker who will be carrying more offensive responsibilities without Son. He attracted multiple defenders in the Jordan match and it will likely be the same story against Iraq.

“This is not new. We just have to find ways to help him,” Hong said. “I am not worried about his skills. I have to find the best ways to make the most of his talent.”

Iraq have not yet conceded a goal in the third round and Hong said it will be important for South Korea to score early.

“I think our confidence as a group has grown after the Jordan match, and we are a much better team now than in September in many aspects,” Hong said. “I think we moved well with the ball and without the ball against Jordan. But since we’ll be facing a different team this time, we don’t know how the match will play out. We’ve been working on alternative plans in case we run into problems.”

Kim Min-jae, the temporary captain for South Korea in Son’s absence, said he was heartened to see young players step up against Jordan.

“These guys are always working hard and trying to play with confidence,” Kim said. “They may feel a bit uncomfortable around older teammates, and I think it’s important to make them feel comfortable.”

Both Hong and Kim said they were wary of Iraqi forward Aymen Hussein, who has netted 29 goals in 78 international matches.

Hong said he will try to prevent Hussein from getting the ball in the first place. Kim, who has faced Hussein a couple of times, said the forward can be a threat in the air.

“He is a relentless player, and we have to make sure we win the battles in the air against him,” Kim said. “We have to be careful with crosses coming in from either side and have to play him tough when we have to.”