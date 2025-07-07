Clinical S. Korea enjoy victorious start to regional football tournament on home soil

A group of highly motivated players put on a clinical performance for South Korea, as they enjoyed a winning start as the host country of a regional football tournament Monday.

Three different players found the back of the net for South Korea in their 3-0 win over China in the opening match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

In the absence of national team mainstays from Europe and the Middle East, head coach Hong Myung-bo called up 23 players from the domestic K League 1 and three more from Japan’s J1 League for this regional tournament. And with the FIFA World Cup less than a year away, this edition of the EAFF tournament carries extra significance for those Asia-based players, as they try to stake their claims on spots for the World Cup squad.

South Korean attackers had plenty of chances to make an impression on Hong and his staff Monday night. While they did not dominate the run of play, finishing with only a 55-45 edge in possession, South Korea did not miss much when they generated chances in the attacking third.

Lee Dong-gyeong opened the scoring in the eighth minute on South Korea’s first shot on goal, and Joo Min-kyu made it 2-0 with a 21st-minute header goal for the team’s second shot on target.

And both players showcased their best assets on their scoring plays, with Lee firing a left-footed curler from the right side of the box and Joo heading home a cross while capitalizing on his physical presence in the box.

Joo, the elder statesman on this team at age 35, said he didn’t think his latest goal gave him an edge over others also trying to make the World Cup team. Instead of worrying about his future national team prospects, Joo said he is trying to take it one match at a time.

“I always want to take care of the task at hand first, and I think the World Cup is still in the distant future,” Joo said. “I think every match I play from here and on could be my last one. I am at an age where it won’t be such a strange thing if I just disappear from football. So I try to bring a sense of urgency to every match.”

On his scoring play, Lee said he had been feeling great about his shooting lately and he wanted to take the shot with confidence.

Lee, 27, had been in the mix for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before injury before the final qualification round derailed his hopes. He said it will be “a dream come true” to take the field for the big tournament next summer.

“I am sure every football player in Korea wants to play in the World Cup,” he said. “I want to work hard and be the best version of myself to realize that dream.”

With a sharp corner kick early in the second half, Lee started a play that resulted in Kim Ju-sung’s 3-0 goal in the 56th minute.

It was the first international goal for Kim, the 24-year-old center back playing in just his fourth international match.

“As a defender, I am just happy we didn’t concede any goals,” Kim said. “We have more important matches coming up. So I won’t get caught up in any hype and I’ll try to get ready for the next one.”

Kim admitted he was lucky to have scored his goal, off a rebound following Park Seung-wook’s header, and he tried his best to maintain his composure for the rest of the match.

“This tournament will give us a series of opportunities, and every match is so important to all of us,” Kim added. “If we can make a good impression on the coaching staff here, it will help us get back with the national team in September.”

And the scoring play was one of the few occasions where Kim made his presence felt in this match, because he and the rest of the defense corps were not really challenged in this breezy victory.

Hong, a former defender himself, has specifically said he picked defenders that he felt had a chance to make the World Cup squad next summer and the EAFF tournament was going to be a big test for them. Of the 10 defenders on the squad, five had no prior senior national team experience.

However, given the discrepancy in talent levels, South Korea, world No. 23, will probably not be pushed by 153rd-ranked Hong Kong on Friday. For the first real test, South Korea will have to wait until facing 15th-ranked Japan on July 15.

With little work to do at their own end, some South Korean defenders were free to roam and flash their offensive skills. Left back Lee Tae-seok, who already appears to have the inside track to the World Cup gig, was a standout, as he set up Joo’s first-half header with a pinpoint cross and made some dangerous forays into the attacking area.