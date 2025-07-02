China sounds out S. Korea on Lee’s possible attendance at Sept. military parade: sources

China has sounded out South Korea about President Lee Jae Myung attending its military parade set for September to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japanese aggression during World War II, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Lee’s decision, either way, would carry significant diplomatic implications for his administration just weeks into its launch, putting his foreign policy to the test as Seoul increasingly faces the pressure to navigate its path amid the strategic rivalry between China and the United States.

Beijing has put out feelers about Lee coming for the planned event through multiple diplomatic and other channels, with the formal invitation yet to be sent, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The apparent move came amid reports that China is also considering inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to the ceremony, scheduled to take place at Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital on Sept. 3.

The presidential office said in a message to media that it is “in communication” with Beijing regarding Lee’s possible attendance, declining to give further details citing diplomatic protocol.

A senior government official in Seoul told Yonhap News Agency earlier that it is “reviewing” Lee’s possible attendance.

Lee, whose oft-expressed pro-China stance has raised eyebrows in Washington, has pledged to pursue diplomacy rooted in the alliance with the United States and to advance trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan since taking office June 4.

If he decides to attend, the move could put him in a delicate position as Lee has not yet met one-on-one with Trump, something every one of his predecessors has done with sitting U.S. presidents in the past.

Lee’s office said it is working to arrange a summit between Lee and Trump as soon as both sides are available amid speculation it may take place around the end of this month.

The Lee government has also signaled an intent to manage the ties with China, especially given that it expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in South Korea later this year.

Lee’s decision will likely take into account former President Park Geun-hye’s attendance at the same event in 2015. Park chose to attend despite Washington’s displeasure, hoping Beijing would play a constructive role in resolving North Korea’s nuclear issue.

However, the move backfired, as Pyongyang conducted its fourth nuclear test and launched long-range missiles the following year. Seoul’s decision later to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on its soil triggered economic retaliation from Beijing.

Another official at the foreign ministry said it is a matter to be looked at “in light of various circumstances.”

“There are many factors to take into consideration,” he said.