China, Russia vying for influence over N. Korea: Campbell

China and Russia are competing for influence over North Korea while Beijing is “anxious” over Moscow’s steps to deepen cooperation with Pyongyang, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, touting America’s “deeper” partnerships with its allies and partners.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell juxtaposed the “complex” nature of diplomacy among China, Russia and their close partners and the relatively robust partnerships among the United States and its allies based on shared values and people-to-people ties.

“China and Russia are competing now for influence in North Korea, and China is anxious about some of the steps that Russia has taken with North Korea. China is competing with Russia in the Arctic in the stance,” Campbell said during the hearing,

“It doesn’t mean that there is a division or gulf, but it just means that there is a complex diplomacy among these various countries that are aggrieved by us, and we have to keep that in mind as we construct our own diplomacy towards them,” he added.

Speculation has lingered that a deepening military alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow could lead to a relative lessening of Beijing’s influence over Pyongyang though China and Russia have boasted about their “no-limits” partnership.

Following North Korea’s weapons support for Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Moscow is alleged to have provided refined petroleum, food and other items — a transaction that observers said might have lessened the need for Pyongyang to rely heavily on Beijing for economic and other purposes.

Campbell made a clear comparison between the group of China, Russia, North Korea and other partners and that of the U.S. and its partners.

“The relationship between these authoritarian countries is very complex, and (what) I would only offer to you is don’t underestimate Russian agency here. Putin is a master at even playing the weak hand … He has been very effective at maneuvering China in this respect,” he said.

“For the United States, we need to realize that our associations are deeper. They are based on democracy largely people-to-people, a large consensus of the people that elected the leadership. These countries are animated by leaders who are distrustful, often deeply distressful.”

Campbell went on to say that China, Russia and others in their association are “often suddenly maneuvering against each other.”

The deputy secretary also pointed out that the association between China, Russia, North Korea and Iran is “increasingly purposely” challenging the United States “everywhere” as he stressed the importance of security cooperation with allies and partners.

“What countries are supporting Ukraine to the hilt now — Japan, South Korea and Australia. This is unprecedented and that’s largely through the support and encouragement of the United States,” he said.

“I would simply say that I think the best remedy to the challenges that you accurately described is our ability to work with allies and partners.”