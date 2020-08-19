- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album ‘Dynamite’
K-pop giant BTS on Wednesday revealed a teaser video for the band’s upcoming single album “Dynamite,” beginning the countdown for the release of the new disco-style song.
The seven-member South Korean boy band unveiled a music video teaser for “Dynamite,” scheduled for official release Friday, on its official video-sharing social media platform at midnight Tuesday.
The 28-second video is short but powerfully displays the retro emotion of the new song.
The scene in which BTS members in colorful retro costumes perform dynamic dance moves against the backdrop of a “Disco” sign and a cheerful disco-style melody creates a lively atmosphere.
Big Hit Entertainment, the boy band’s management agency, said “Dynamite” is a song in the disco pop genre that contains BTS’ sincere wish to vitalize its global fans who are going through difficult times due to the coronavirus outbreak.
BTS members said last month they naturally felt good and energized while listening to the new song and recording it.
These photos, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Aug. 19, 2020, show scenes in a teaser video for BTS’s upcoming single album “Dynamite.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The band had unveiled a set of teaser images for “Dynamite” three times, on Aug. 11, Thursday and Sunday. In a group photo released Sunday, the members created a youth movie-like atmosphere with a donut shop counter in the background. In other individual photos, they sport casual clothes ranging from sleeveless T-shirts and denim jackets to baggy Oxford shirts.
The track and music video of “Dynamite” will be released to the world at the same time at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time).
It is the first time that BTS will release its sound source at 1 p.m., instead of 6 p.m. when domestic market sales usually begin.
The change indicates the band may have chosen the release time with the North American market in mind. It is also notable that BTS members sing the new song in English.
It is speculated that the move may be intended for local radio transmissions, which have acted as a barrier for BTS’ entry into the United States music market. Radio broadcasts are also an important factor for rankings on the Billboard main singles chart “Hot 100.”
The South Korean septet will make its television debut for the new song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the U.S. on Aug. 30 (local time).