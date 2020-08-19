BTS unveils teaser video for new single album ‘Dynamite’

These photos, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Aug. 19, 2020, show scenes in a teaser video for BTS’s upcoming single album “Dynamite.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The band had unveiled a set of teaser images for “Dynamite” three times, on Aug. 11, Thursday and Sunday. In a group photo released Sunday, the members created a youth movie-like atmosphere with a donut shop counter in the background. In other individual photos, they sport casual clothes ranging from sleeveless T-shirts and denim jackets to baggy Oxford shirts.