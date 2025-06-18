Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ Suga set for military discharge Saturday
June 18, 2025
BTS member Suga will be discharged Saturday after completing his mandatory military service, his agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.
The agency said there will be no official event marking his discharge, and urged fans to avoid the undisclosed location in Seoul where he has been serving, citing safety risks from expected large crowds.
“We kindly request you send your warm welcome and support from the heart,” it said.
Suga has been serving as a social service agent because of health issues. The remaining six BTS members have all completed their military service and been discharged.