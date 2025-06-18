BTS’ Suga set for military discharge Saturday

BTS member Suga will be discharged Saturday after completing his mandatory military service, his agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.

The agency said there will be no official event marking his discharge, and urged fans to avoid the undisclosed location in Seoul where he has been serving, citing safety risks from expected large crowds.

“We kindly request you send your warm welcome and support from the heart,” it said.

Suga has been serving as a social service agent because of health issues. The remaining six BTS members have all completed their military service and been discharged.