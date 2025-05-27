BTS’ RM named Favorite K-pop Artist at American Music Awards

RM, the leader of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has won a trophy at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), one of the three major music awards shows in the United States.

The rapper was named Favorite K-pop Artist during the awards ceremony held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday (U.S. time), according to the AMAs’ website.

The Favorite K-pop Artist category was created in 2022, with BTS taking home the award in its inaugural year.

BLACKPINK’s Rose was nominated for Collaboration of the Year for her song “APT.” with global pop star Bruno Mars but did not win.

The award went to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga for their collaborative song “Die With A Smile.”

Pop star Billie Eilish swept seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year with her album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

Launched in 1974, the American Music Awards is considered one of the most influential pop music awards in the U.S. alongside the Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

After the 2022 event, the ceremony was suspended and has returned this year for the first time in three years. BTS won awards at the ceremony for five consecutive years, from 2018 to 2022.