BTS’ RM expresses readiness for group’s return following military discharge

RM, the leader of K-pop megagroup BTS, on Friday expressed a strong anticipation for the group’s long-awaited return to the music scene, following his recent completion of South Korea’s mandatory military service.

His remarks came as the group marked its 12th debut anniversary.

“We will truly try to do even better once more,” RM wrote on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse. “I’m going to try to go somewhere again, though I don’t know where. I just want to walk romantically together.”

BTS’ RM gives a salute to his fans at a park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on June 10, 2025, after being discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service the same day. (Yonhap)

The Grammy-nominated septet has been on hiatus from group projects since mid-2022 as members enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve between 18 to 21 months in the military.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, was discharged Tuesday alongside fellow member V, joining Jin and J-Hope, who completed their service last year. The remaining member, Suga, is scheduled to complete his service on June 21, raising hopes of a full-group comeback within this year.

In his Weverse message, RM reflected on his time away and thanked fans for their patience.

“I’m going to push through all the bushes and try adventuring into tomorrow again like Huckleberry Finn,” he wrote. “At every daunting crossroads, I was able to endure and keep walking thanks to all of you. I’m truly grateful,” he said, expressing his appreciation to the fans who stood by his side.

He added, “We’ll truly try to do even better once more. Thank you for giving us this opportunity.”