BTS’ ‘On’ video passes 300 mln YouTube views
March 21, 2022
The music video for K-pop superband BTS’ “On” has passed 300 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.
The video for the main track of its fourth full-length album “Map of the Soul:7″ released in February 2020 reached the milestone at around 4 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group’s 19th music video to hit 300 million YouTube views.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site, with “Boy with Luv,” “DNA” and “Dynamite” each topping 1.4 billion hits.
This image, provided by Big Hit Music on March 19, 2022, celebrates 300 million YouTube views for the music video for BTS’ “On.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)