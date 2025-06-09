BTS’ ‘ON’ surpasses 500 mln Spotify streams

K-pop sensation BTS’ song “ON” has surpassed 500 million streams on the global music platform Spotify, the group’s agency BigHit Music said Sunday.

Released in February 2020, “ON” reached the 500 million mark Friday, becoming the 16th group track by the boy band to achieve the milestone on the platform.

“ON,” the main track of BTS’ fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” reflects on the group’s journey over the seven years since their debut.