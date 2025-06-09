Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ ‘ON’ surpasses 500 mln Spotify streams
June 9, 2025
K-pop sensation BTS’ song “ON” has surpassed 500 million streams on the global music platform Spotify, the group’s agency BigHit Music said Sunday.
Released in February 2020, “ON” reached the 500 million mark Friday, becoming the 16th group track by the boy band to achieve the milestone on the platform.
“ON,” the main track of BTS’ fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” reflects on the group’s journey over the seven years since their debut.