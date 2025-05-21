BTS’ Jin tops iTunes chart in 63 countries with new solo album ‘Echo’

Jin of K-pop boy group BTS reached No. 1 on the iTunes top album chart in over 60 nations with his second solo album “Echo,” BigHit Music said Saturday.

The seven-track EP achieved the milestone on the second day of its release, topping the category in 63 nations, including Brazil, France, Germany and Japan, as of 7 a.m.

The album’s title track “Don’t Say You Love Me” also topped the iTunes top song chart in 61 nations.

In “Echo,” Jin explores how various moments in one’s life spread out in different forms through the keyword “resonance,” according to his agency.