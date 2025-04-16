BTS’ Jin to drop 2nd solo album, ‘Echo,’ next month

Jin of K-pop boy group BTS will release his second solo album titled “Echo” next month, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.

The seven-track EP will be dropped at 1 p.m. on May 16, marking Jin’s first solo release in six months since “Happy” in November.

The album’s earlier-than-expected release reflects Jin’s desire to connect with his fans more frequently, according to the agency.

To promote the upcoming release, a video message was unveiled earlier in the day on the K-pop Square screen at the COEX exhibition center in southern Seoul. The video will play every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily until Saturday.