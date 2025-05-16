BTS’ Jin seeks genuine empathy in his 2nd solo album, ‘Echo’

Jin of K-pop boy group BTS released his second solo album titled “Echo,” BigHit Music said Friday.

In the seven-track EP, the artist explores “how various moments in life spread out in different forms” through the keyword “resonance,” as he “strove to create genuine empathy,” according to the agency.

Jin expressed his “unique perspective” on “common emotions and aspects of everyday life that everyone has experienced at least once” through seven songs, it added.

“I like music that makes my heart swell,” his agency quoted Jin as saying. “I hope many people have the same experience while listening to the new album.”

He added, “I would be even happier if people listened while imagining, ‘What would this feel like at a concert?’”

Jin explained he chose songs that are “good for performing, without setting limitations on genre, because if I am excited when performing, fans can also enjoy it.”

BTS’ Jin is shown in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album, led by “Don’t Say You Love Me,” marked Jin’s first solo release in six months since “Happy” in November.

He described the song as “an easy-listening song” that is slower than the other songs but the most comfortable to listen to.

Jin is set to appear on the famous U.S. TV show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” once again to promote his new album.

Jin will perform “Don’t Say You Love Me” on the episode set to air May 22. He last appeared on the show in November last year, where he performed his previous single, “Running Wild.”