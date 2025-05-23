BTS’ Jin appears on Jimmy Fallon show

Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS has returned to the popular U.S. TV program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new single.

In the episode aired on NBC on Wednesday (U.S. time), Jin playfully switched roles with host Jimmy Fallon, briefly taking over as the show’s emcee and showcasing his charming personality.

It marks his first appearance on the show in six months since November, when he captivated audiences with a performance of his previous single, “Running Wild.”

When asked by Fallon about his upcoming solo fan concert tour, Jin joked, “You might be expecting my vocal skills, but I hope you’re most excited to see my face up close.”

Jin also performed “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead track of his latest album, “Echo,” which was released last Friday.

He is set to hold a special fan event, titled “Hi-Seokjin,” in New York City on Friday, where he will meet and connect with 1,000 lucky fans.

He will then return to his home country to kick off his first fan concert tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, next Wednesday and Thursday.