BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook set to finish military service

Jimin and Jungkook, members of K-pop megagroup BTS, will be discharged from the South Korean military on Wednesday after completing their 18-month mandatory service, as fans eagerly await their return.

The two stars enlisted together as active-duty soldiers in December 2023 and have been serving in the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade.

Their discharge follows that of Jin and J-Hope, who completed their service in June and October of last year, respectively, and RM and V, who were discharged Tuesday.

The K-pop septet is anticipated to return as a full group after Suga, who is serving as a social service agent due to health issues, completes his duty on June 21.

Jimin and Jungkook, both vocalists of the band, have also actively pursued solo projects, each topping the U.S. Billboard’s main singles chart, Hot 100, with their singles “Like Crazy” and “Seven.”

In January, Jimin expressed his strong desire to return to the stage in a post on Hybe’s K-pop fan community platform Weverse.

“After the new year, the conversations Jungkook and I have before going to sleep have changed a lot,” Jimin wrote. “Because the day when we’ll reunite with ARMY is getting closer and closer, we’re having many conversations about what we need to prepare before we meet them again, what we’ll show and what kind of lives we’ll lead in the future.”