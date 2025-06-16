- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ J-Hope tops iTunes chart in 61 countries with ‘Killin’ It Girl’
J-Hope of K-pop boy group BTS reached No. 1 on the iTunes top song chart in over 60 nations with his new single “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla),” BigHit Music said Saturday.
The single, released Friday, topped the category in 61 nations, including Australia, Brazil, Denmark and France, as well as the worldwide and the European iTunes song charts. A solo version of the song ranked second on the worldwide and European iTunes charts.
The song’s music video also reached YouTube Trending Music Videos’ top 10 chart in 38 countries, including the United States and Britain.
BigHit has described the single, which features American rapper and singer GloRilla, as a hip-hop song with an addictive hook that candidly captures the thrill of falling in love.