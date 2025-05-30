BTS’ J-Hope to drop new digital single next month

J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new digital single next month, his agency said Thursday.

The song titled “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla)” will drop June 13 at 1 p.m., according to BigHit Music.

The agency described it as a hip-hop song that candidly captures the thrill of falling in love.

It features rising American rapper GloRilla, known for her bold rap style and powerful energy. Her full-length album “Glorious,” released last year, peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Ahead of the single’s release, J-Hope will drop a key ring-format album titled “Charm of Hope” on June 11.

The album will be available in three versions, each symbolizing one of his digital singles — “Sweet Dreams,” “Mona Lisa” and “Killin’ It Girl.”

Each version will include one track and can be accessed via NFC technology by tapping the key ring on a smartphone device.

J-Hope was directly involved in the album’s design, the agency said.

The BTS rapper and dancer will premiere “Killin’ It Girl” live during the two-night anchor concert for his “Hope on the Stage” world tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on June 13-14, according to the agency.