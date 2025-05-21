BTS’ J-Hope on cover of Billboard magazine

J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS has been featured on the cover of Billboard’s May issue.

“Best known as a dancer, rapper and singer-songwriter in BTS, J-Hope has long stood out, with a magnetic stage presence and captivating dance moves that helped propel the group to global stardom,” the U.S. music magazine said of the South Korean artist in the cover story for its May issue released Tuesday (U.S. time).

The rapper-dancer is the second K-pop male soloist to be on the magazine’s cover, following Psy in 2012, according to BTS’ agency, BigHit Music.

BTS previously appeared on the cover of the magazine’s 2018 special issue and its August 2021 issue.

“Just as I drew inspiration from the artists I admired growing up, shaping my own music through their influence, I’d be honored if my work could inspire others and pass on that same positive energy — that would mean the world to me,” J-Hope was quoted as saying in the cover story. “Above all, I hope to continue growing into an artist who brings light and encouragement to others wherever I go.”

In April, J-Hope made history as the first South Korean male solo artist to hold a concert at a stadium in the United States, as part of his first-ever solo world tour.

Reflecting on the tour, he said: “Having performed at countless stadiums with BTS, I was always part of a seven-member team filling the stage. This time, I was on my own, and honestly, I wondered if I could handle that immense energy and pressure by myself. But I pulled it off and that means a lot to me — it’s a milestone I’ll always cherish.”

His latest single, Mona Lisa, debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March. It followed “Sweet Dreams,” his collaboration with Miguel, released two weeks earlier.

“Both tracks are easy to connect with, yet they offer a glimpse into the broader, more evolved musical world I’m building,” J-Hope said. “This is just the start — I have plenty more musical experiments in store.”

The rapper-dancer is set to continue his world tour in Taipei on Saturday and Sunday.