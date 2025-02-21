BTS’ J-Hope, Ive to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July

J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS and girl group Ive will perform at the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival in July as headliners, their agencies said Thursday.

Lollapalooza, a major music festival that began in the United States in 1991, has since expanded globally, with events held in countries, such as France and Germany.

This marks J-Hope’s second appearance at Lollapalooza. In July 2022, he became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago.

BTS’ J-Hope is seen in this photo released by Lollapalooza Berlin. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ive previously performed at Lollapalooza Chicago in August 2024, making the Berlin event its second appearance at Lollapalooza.

The K-pop sextet will also perform at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, according to its agency, Starship Entertainment.

The lineup for this year’s Lollapalooza Berlin, scheduled for July 12-13 at Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin, also features Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone and

Gracie Abrams.

Before his Berlin performance, J-Hope will kick off his first world tour as a solo artist with three concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The tour will take him to 15 cities, including New York, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila and Saitama in Japan.