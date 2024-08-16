BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ hits record 800 mln streams in Japan

South Korean boy band BTS has achieved a new milestone in Japan, with its 2020 hit single “Dynamite” becoming the first song by a foreign artist to surpass 800 million streams, the group’s agency BigHit Music said Friday, citing data from Oricon, Japan’s leading chart operator.

Until now, only two Japanese acts had reached this streaming milestone: the pop duo YOASOBI and singer-songwriter Yuuri.

“Dynamite,” an upbeat disco-pop track released in August 2020, has been breaking many records since its debut. It marked BTS’ first all-English song and propelled the group to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first for a K-pop act.

The song reached the 700 million stream mark on Oricon in April 2023, making BTS the first male artist to hit this benchmark. It took approximately 16 months to accumulate an additional 100 million streams.