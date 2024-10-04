BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub says his 1st LP is deeply personal

For Lee Chang-sub, a member of K-pop boy group BTOB, the release of his first full-length solo album Wednesday marks both a personal and artistic milestone.

Titled “1991,” the album is a tribute to the singer’s 33 years of life, blending his memories, passions and musical inspirations into a collection that he describes as deeply personal.

“I tried to capture the time that has passed since 1991, when I was born, to the present in this album,” he said during a media showcase for the new album in Seoul. “I’ve reflected all the genres and styles that I’ve loved throughout my musical journey, and filled the album with 100 percent of what I wanted to do.”

The album’s title references the year Lee was born, and its tracks range from nostalgic city pop that recalls the landscapes of his childhood to more dramatic, guitar-driven pieces reminiscent of his musical theater experience.

Among the 12 tracks are the double lead tracks “33,” named after his age, and “Old Town,” which Lee recorded thinking about a trip back to his childhood neighborhood in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

“I went to visit the area where I grew up, but it had changed so much that I barely recognized it. There was only one building that stood out in my memory,” he explained. Recording “Old Town” brought back those feelings of loss and nostalgia, he added.

Lee wrote the lyrics for “33″ alone, based on the realizations he had while reflecting on his past at the age of 33 this year.

“All the past events have made me who I am today, and who I am now will become tomorrow’s memories. The song carries the message that no matter what happens, we have no choice but to keep moving forward,” he said.

BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub sings “Old Town,” one of the two lead tracks of his first full-length album, “1991,” during a media showcase in Seoul on Oct. 2, 2024. (Yonhap)

Lee debuted as a member of BTOB under Cube Entertainment in 2012 and began his solo career in 2018 with his debut solo EP, “Mark.”

He has since spent much of his career balancing his solo work with his activities in BTOB, one of K-pop’s most enduring idol groups, as well as his roles as a musical actor and YouTuber.

His decision to prioritize group activities over solo projects, he said, was an intentional one.

“BTOB is always my top priority,” Lee said. “Naturally, I focused on group work, and solo activities just didn’t happen as frequently.”

But this year, he wanted to take the time to really focus on himself as a solo artist.

The journey to “1991″ was not without its challenges. Earlier this year, Lee delayed the release of a planned EP due to vocal cord injuries that required extensive treatment. The setback led him to take a break from music, a time he describes as both difficult and transformative.

“It was a really frustrating period for me,” he said. “Realizing that my voice might never return to its original state, I felt a lot of depression, and it made me rethink my lifestyle.”

He even quit drinking, something he used to enjoy, to prioritize his health.

Though his voice is still in recovery, Lee remains optimistic. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m quickly improving every day,” he said.

Despite the obstacles, Lee sees “1991″ as a pivotal step in his career, allowing him to showcase his capabilities as a solo artist.

“It still feels amazing that this album is entirely my voice,” he said. “Being a solo artist carries a lot of weight, especially coming from a group where responsibilities are shared among six members. But I’m learning to embrace that responsibility.”

Looking ahead, Lee hopes that his first full-length album will demonstrate his potential as a solo artist.

“At the moment, my position as a solo artist isn’t very strong. While I’ve grown significantly as BTOB’s Chang-sub, I want to show that I also have potential and capability as a solo artist.”