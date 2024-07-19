British band raises plagiarism allegations over NewJeans’ ‘Bubble Gum’

NewJeans is embroiled in a plagiarism controversy after British band Shakatak formally claimed the prominent K-pop group’s latest hit “Bubble Gum” copied its 1981 song “Easier Said Than Done.”

Wise Music Group, the copyright holder of the British song, lodged the claim in a certified letter sent to NewJeans’ agency, ADOR, and other relevant parties on June 17, according to sources in the K-pop scene and ADOR on Thursday.

K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In the letter, the London-based company alleged that “Bubble Gum” infringed upon the copyright of “Easier Said Than Done” by using identical rhythms, melodies and similar tempos.

ADOR said its legal team has already replied, denying the allegations and requesting a credible report to substantiate the claims. Shakatak agreed to provide such a report but has yet to do so, according to the K-pop label.

“The party raising the issue should send a report proving plagiarism allegations, and Shakatak’s side should respond to this,” the label said.