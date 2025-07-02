Boy group AHOF makes emotional debut with ‘Who We Are’

AHOF, the first K-pop boy band launched by F&F Entertainment, made an emotional debut Tuesday with its first EP, “Who We Are,” following months of preparation documented on a local TV audition show.

The nine-member group was formed through SBS TV’s 2024–25 reality competition show “Universe League,” which followed contestants as they competed to join a new K-pop act.

The final lineup includes Steven, Seo Jeongwoo, Cha Woongki, Zhang Shuaibo, Park Han, JL, Park Juwon, Chih En and Daisuke — hailing from South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan and China.

AHOF, an acronym for “All-time Hall of Famer,” also resembles the Korean word for “nine,” which the agency said symbolizes both imperfection and potential for growth — reflecting the group’s ambitions in the global K-pop industry.

Expressing his feelings about the debut, Daisuke, the Japanese member, said at a press showcase in Seoul, “I’m truly happy. We want to share our music first with the fans who helped make our dreams come true.”

Seo Jeongwoo described the debut EP as a reflection of the group’s own journey.

“It contains our raw emotions — the fear and anxiety we felt ahead of our debut, and our gratitude toward our fans,” he said.

Several members, including Steven and Zhang Shuaibo, have previously debuted in other groups.

Steven, visibly emotional, said, “I’m just so happy that all nine of us were able to debut together.” Zhang added, “It means a lot to stand on stage under the name AHOF.”

JL, who previously worked in the Philippines, also teared up as he said, “I’ve held onto the dream of becoming a K-pop idol for a long time. I’m so happy and thrilled to be able to achieve that dream with the name AHOF. I also expect my experience in the Philippines to have a positive influence on AHOF.”

Asked what distinguishes AHOF from other young boy groups, Park Juwon pointed to the group’s diverse strengths.

“We’re confident in our visuals, vocals, rap and performance,” he said. “Having gone through a survival competition, we’ve also gained stage experience and a sense of professionalism that will show in our performances.”

Members also cited the group’s international composition as a key asset.

“Having members from different countries is a strength,” Cha Woongki said. “We hope to meet fans around the world in person and build a unique fan culture for AHOF through direct communication with them.”

Looking ahead, members shared their aspirations.

“I believe in dreaming big,” Park Han said. “Topping the charts is our goal. If we hit number one, I think I’d just stare at my phone all day in disbelief.”

Chih En added, “I want to win Rookie of the Year because it’s an award you can only receive once after debuting. I’d love to share that moment with my bandmates.”