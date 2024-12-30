- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17′ set for March release
Internationally acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s new film, “Mickey 17,” has been rescheduled for a March release, the film’s distributor said Saturday.
Warner Bros. Korea said that the sci-fi fantasy, initially set for a U.S. release in April, is now scheduled on March 7 next year in the North America region.
As a result, the movie’s Korean release is expected to be in early March.
Initially planned for March, the film’s release was previously postponed due to various reasons, including Hollywood strikes.
Starring Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, “Mickey 17,” the director’s first project since the Oscar-winning “Parasite” (2019), is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” which revolves around a cloned space explorer sent to an ice-covered planet.